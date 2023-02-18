Video: Referee Departs Premier League After VAR Error In Arsenal Vs Brentford

Lee Mason will no longer officiate in the Premier League after leaving referees’ body the Professional Game Match Official Limited (PGMOL) by mutual consent.

Mason’s departure comes days after his mistake during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Emirates.

The 51-year-old, as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not draw the guidelines to check for offside on Ivan Toney’s equaliser.

Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before providing an assist for Toney to level the score.

And in a statement released by PGMOL following Mason’s departure:”We would like to thank Lee for his dedicated service to the professional game and wish him all the best for the future.”

Following the draw with Brentford, Arsenal then dropped to second in the table after they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in midweek – a result that moved Pep Guardiola’s side into top spot.

PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb contacted Arsenal to “acknowledge and explain the significant error” that occurred.

However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said the apology was not acceptable and added: “It wasn’t human error, it was not understanding your job.

“It cost Arsenal two points that are not going to be restored so we are going to have to find those two points somewhere else in the league.”

Bolton-born Mason was a Premier League referee for 15 years, overseeing 287 top-flight matches.

