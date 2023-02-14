Video: Reece James Reveals Why He Hates The January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the last January transfer window, Chelsea spent more than £300million to sign new Players. The West London club went on a spending spree as they broke the British record fee after signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a fee of £106million. They also signed Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana.

Despite Chelsea’s numerous businesses during the January transfer window, Reece James has revealed that the period is one of his biggest hates.

The Cobham academy Graduate recently admitted in a Video made available by Football Daily that there’s always too much noises from the transfer Market in January amid the busy fixtures of the Premier league during the period.

In the interview with Football Daily, Reece James said: “The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it’s all a bit too much in one month.”

There’s usually a lot of speculations about possible and imminent transfers during the transfer window. These speculations can be deafening and sometimes create a distraction, especially if it’s the January transfer window because it takes place in the middle of the season.

