Video: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Club –Courtois

Thibaut Courtois admits he wants Real Madrid to be his last club.

The Belgium goalkeeper says he intends to retire with Real.

He told TLN TV: “In football, three years are still a long time, but I think everyone knows that I’m happy at Real Madrid and that I want retire here. We’ll see year after year, I try to take care of myself.

“If (Luka) Modric plays at 38 I hope to do even more, even if I’m enjoying the moment. Modric is an incredible player and I’m really surprised from his physical and technical abilities.

“He doesn’t get injured and when you watch him play, you understand why he won the Ballon d’Or in 2018.”


