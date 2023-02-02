Video: Real Madrid Vs Valencia – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid vs Valencia – Following a scoreless draw in La Liga against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid will take the field in this match looking to get back to winning way.

Real Madrid had a 61% possession advantage and made 20 shots on goal, none of which was successful. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, had eight shots total, with none of them finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid have scored 10 goals in their past six games under Carlo Ancelotti. Seven goal attempts were successful. Real Valladolid made 13 attempts on goal at the other end, scoring with only one of them. Real Valladolid’s goal was scored by Cyle Larin (90′).

Taking a look at their recent results, Valencia have allowed goals in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring eight goals overall. Valencia can definitely get better on defence.

Real Madrid vs Valencia – Betting Analysis

In their last 14 league games, Valencia have failed to defeat Real Madrid when playing away from home. It has been a stunning away attempt, as they have lost their last four league games away from home.

Looking at their previous head-to-head matches dating back to June 18, 2020, Real Madrid have won four of them and Valencia have won one, with one game ending in a draw.

They combined to score 20 goals in these games, with 13 of those goals coming from Los Blancos and seven from Los Che. That equals 3.33 goals per game on average.

We think that Real Madrid will have control of the ball for a large part of this game and take advantage of many chances to score.

On the other end, Valencia might have a difficult time scoring, but we do expect them to respond eventually.

What are the best odds for this match?

Turning to the betting odds on the 90-minute result market, a victory for Real Madrid is best priced at 1.42, a bet on a draw is 5, and betting on a victory for Valencia gets 7. These are the top market prices available right now.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home to Win

