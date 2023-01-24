SPORT

Video: Real Madrid Target Move For Osimhen

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Laliga outfit, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The Los Blancos believe Osimhen could be a replacement for the talismanic striker Karim Benzema as the veteran ages.

Mega Millions Naija

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in Europe this term scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 15 Serie A games.

Read Also:Done Deal: Troost-Ekong Joins Serie A Club Salernitana

Mondo Napoli reports that the 24 year old is valued at about €140 million by his club Napoli.

He has caught the eye of several high-profile clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent times.

Osimhen has racked up 14 goals and four assists in 19 games across all competitions for Napoli this campaign.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer news: Done deal, Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m, Arsenal leading Fresneda race

2 hours ago

MNC VS ARS: Preview, team news, Analysis, kickoff time and date ahead of the FA cup showdown.

2 hours ago

Current Italian Serie A Table And Review After Today’s Match

2 hours ago

Barcelona’s next 6 games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button