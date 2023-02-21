Video: Real Madrid Eye Deal For Hojlund

La Liga club, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a summer transfer window deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane has been impressive in the Serie A this season bagging six goals and one assist in 19 games so far.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is said to see the 20 year old as a long term replacement for legendary striker Karim Benzema.

According to La Repubblica, Premier League outfit Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the youngster with n the summer.

He joined Atalanta from Austrian Bundesliga club Strum Graz in August 2022 for a fee of €17.2 million and he is said to be worth double that amount in the transfer market currently.

Hojlund has racked up 13 goals and four assists in 29 games across all competitions for Atalanta this season.

Real Madrid have garnered 51 points from 22 Laliga games and they are second on the table.

