Video: Real Madrid Congratulate Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win

Laliga giants Real Madrid have congratulated Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz after his Wimbledon title win over Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 in an epic five set final denying the Serbian legend his fifth consecutive title.

Alcaraz came back from a set down to overcome Djokovic in a five hour classic to power himself to a historic win.

After the victory Real Madrid took to Twitter to congratulate the Spaniard who also happens to a Los Blancos fan.

“Congratulations on your brilliant victory in @Wimbledon, dear @carlosalcaraz. And congratulations on continuing to maintain the position No.1 in world tennis. You are a source of pride for Spanish sport and for all Real Madrid fans.”

Alcaraz has won two Wimbledon titles in his career so far.The 20 year old has won 12 ATP Tour level-singles titles.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.