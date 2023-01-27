Video: RB Leipzig Vs Stuttgart – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart – After a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in Bundesliga 1, RB Leipzig will take the field in this match. RB Leipzig had 41% of the possession in that game and had 10 shots on goal, one of which was on goal.

Marcel Halstenberg (52′) was the lone player for RB Leipzig to get a goal. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, made seven attempts at goal, with one of them being successful.

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in the 37th second. Their most recent outcomes demonstrate that the RB Leipzig defence possesses this calibre.

Also Read – FA Cup: ‘We’re Ready For The Big Challenge’ –Mahrez Speaks Ahead Man City Vs Arsenal

The fact that RB Leipzig have only scored four goals in their last six games shows how tough they are in defence.

Time will tell if such a tendency might be repeated in this game because no two matches are the same. Stuttgart and Mainz tied 1-1 in the match before this one in Bundesliga 1.

Stuttgart had a 56% possession advantage and 16 shots on goal, with 4 of them being successful. Serhou Guirassy was the lone scorer for Stuttgart (36′).

Mainz 05 had 13 shots at goal at the other end, and just two of them were successful. The Mainz goal came from Marcus Ingvartsen (40).

The numbers don’t deceive; Stuttgart has allowed 13 goals in their last six games, scoring against them in six of those contests. Stuttgart can undoubtedly play much better defence.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart- Betting Analysis

Looking back at their previous head-to-head matches from February 16, 2019, we can see that Stuttgart have had terrible luck in these games.

They have been unable to win any games at all, whereas RB Leipzig has been able to come out on top in 83% of those games.

In these games, they combined to score 15 goals, with Leipzig scoring 13 of them and Stuttgart scoring 2. That equals 2.5 goals per game on average.

The two teams’ most recent league meeting ended in a 1-1 draw on August 7, 2022, in Bundesliga 1 Match Day 1 between Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

At that point, Stuttgart had 32% of the ball and 11 shot attempts, two of which were successful. Naouirou Ahamada was the player that scored their lone goal (31′).

Also Read – Serie A: Troost-Ekong Seeks Debut Win As Salernitana Visit Lecce

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, had 27 shots total, nine of which were on goal. (8′) Christopher Nkunku made a goal. Tobias Stieler served as the referee.

Due to knee ligament tears, RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose will be without Péter Gulácsi and Christopher Nkunku.

Bruno Labbadia, the coach of Stuttgart, does not have a full roster to choose from. Laurin Ulrich (flu), Borna Sosa (adductor issues), and Dan-Axel Zagadou (torn ankle ligament) will not play in this match.

It appears that Stuttgart will have to play at the top of their game to score against an RB Leipzig lineup that, if all goes as planned, will likely dominate this game.

At the conclusion of regulation, RB Leipzig will have won by a commanding score of 3-0.

What are the best odds for the game?

Checking the latest betting odds for this match in the WDW market, backing RB Leipzig is best priced at 1.5, a wager on the draw is 4.5, and putting your money on the win for Stuttgart can be had at 5.95. These are the top prices that can be secured at present.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home to Win



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.