Video: RB Leipzig Vs Manchester City – Predictions And Match Preview

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City – RB Leipzig will look to build on their 0-3 Bundesliga 1 victory against VfL Wolfsburg in their previous match.

RB Leipzig had a 57% possession advantage and made five shots on goal, with three of them being successful. Emil Forsberg (14′), Konrad Laimer (85′), and Dominik Szoboszlai (90′) scored the goals for RB Leipzig. Wolfsburg’s seven shots on goal were all unsuccessful.

Recently, RB Leipzig games have been fun to watch and there has been a lot of expected goalmouth action.

20 goals have been scored overall for both teams throughout their last six games (at an average of 3.33 goals per game), with 15 of those goals coming from RB Leipzig. Let’s find out if this game will ultimately maintain that pattern.

In their last Premier League game, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest tied 1-1.

In that game, Manchester City had 73% of the possession, but only one of their six attempts on goal was successful. Bernardo Silva (41′) was the lone player for Manchester City to register a goal.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, made four attempts at goal, only one of which was successful. Chris Wood scored for Nottingham Forest in the 84th minute.

The Manchester City defence has put on a string of strong performances, lowering their overall “goals against” total to four from their previous six games. A total of 11 goals have been scored by them over that time.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City – Betting Analysis

The teams’ previous league encounter took place on Champions League Match Day 6 on December 7, 2021, with RB Leipzig defeating Manchester City 2-1.

At that point, RB Leipzig had 44% of the possession, and two of their five shots on goal were successful. Dominik Szoboszlai (24′) and André Silva (71′) scored the goals.

Manchester City, on the other hand, had three shots total, only one of which was on goal. (76′) Riyad Mahrez scored.

We believe that RB Leipzig will need to exert themselves in order to score against this Manchester City squad who we believe will score and take the lead.

What are the top odds for this match?

Regarding the current betting odds on the 90-minute result market, staking on RB Leipzig is available for 4.5, backing a drawn result is 3.82, and betting on the winning team to be Manchester City will get you 1.77. These are the top bets available at the current time.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score



