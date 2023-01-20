Video: RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich – Following a 1-2 Bundesliga 1 victory over Werder Bremen in their previous match, RB Leipzig will want a repeat performance.

RB Leipzig had 52% of the possession and two of their 14 shots on goal in that contest were on target. André Silva and Xaver Schlager both scored for RB Leipzig. (13′ and 70′ respectively.)

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, made seven attempts at goal, scoring only once. Werder Bremen’s goal came from Christian Groß (57′).

In recent times, RB Leipzig games have consistently been entertaining with lots of scoring. 22 goals have been scored by both clubs over the past six games (an average of 3.67 goals per game), with 17 of those goals being credited to RB Leipzig. We’ll soon find out if this game will ultimately follow that path.

Bayern Munich enter this match after defeating Schalke 0–2 in their previous Bundesliga 1 match. In that game, Bayern Munich had 70% of the possession and two of their 21 shots were on goal.

Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored goals for Bayern Munich in the 38th and 52nd minutes, respectively. Two of Schalke 04’s seven shots on goal were on target.

Bayern Munich have amassed a total of 22 goals during their last six games. Additionally, Bayern Munich have scored in each and every one of those games. They have had five goals scored against them throughout that period.

When you look at their previous head-to-head matches, which go back to February 9, 2020, you can see that RB Leipzig have lost every one of them.

They have failed to win any games at all, while Bayern Munich have performed better than them, winning 67% of the games they have participated in.

Additionally, there were a ton of goals in those games—25 in total, averaging 4.17 goals per game.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich – Betting Analysis

A single goal may not be as many as they would have aimed to score against Bayern Munich, but RB Leipzig would be upset if they failed to score against this Bayern Munich team.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last four league games when playing Bayern Munich at home. They have lost all eight of their previous league games to Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig have gone eight home league games without a loss. They have been outstanding. When all is said and done, we want Bayern Munich to have won 1-2. Let’s watch to see how it develops.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score

