Video: Rayo Vallecano Vs Almeria – Prediction And Match Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria – After defeating Villarreal 0-1 in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano will be looking for more of the same, encouraged by their recent performance.

Rayo Vallecano had 38% of the game’s possessions and 11 shot attempts, one of which was successful. Sergio Camello was the lone scorer for Rayo Vallecano (70′). 12 of Villarreal’s shots on goal were on target.

Rayo Vallecano and Andoni Iraola have scored five goals in their previous six games. They have given up an average of eight goals in those contests.

Rayo Vallecano had lost their last three league games at home coming into this match. UD Almera is coming into this match after beating Espanyol 3–1 in their most recent La Liga game.

In that contest, UD Almera had 57% of the possession, and seven of their 19 shots on goal were successful. Luis Suárez (21′), Leo Baptisto (61′), and Portillo (77′) scored the goals for UD Almera. Espanyol, their adversaries, had six shots at goal, with three of them on target. The goal scorer for Espanyol was Joselu (93′).

UD Almera have been scored against in six of their previous six games, letting in a total of nineteen goals, according to their recent performance. UD Almera need to address some defensive flaws.

Analyzing their prior performance reveals that UD Almera have won their two previous league games, both of which were played away from home against Rayo Vallecano, and they have gone two league away games without a loss.

They are winless in their last 10 league games on the road. There will undoubtedly be a demand for their travel assistance here.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria – Betting Analysis

A review of their most recent head-to-head meetings, which date back to 10/03/2018, reveals that Rayo Vallecano have won two of them and UD Almeria have won three, with one match tied.

14 goals were scored between the two teams during this time span, with six coming from Franjirrojos and eight from Almeria. That equals 2.33 goals per game on average.

The final league meeting between these teams occurred on La Liga Match Day 8 on October 8, 2022, with UD Almeria defeating Rayo Vallecano 3-1.

On that occasion, UD Almeria had a 37% possession rate and made 10 attempts on goal, four of which were successful. El Bilal Touré (39′), Sr. Babi (17′), and Lucas Robertone (8′) all scored.

Rayo Vallecano, their adversaries, had 12 attempts at goal, with four of them being successful. In the 81st second, Alejandro Catena scored. Pablo González Fuertes was the official referee.

With a completely injury-free team to choose from, Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola has zero concern regarding his players’ condition going into this game.

UD Almeria manager Joan Rubi has absolutely no qualms about her physical condition going into this game because she has a completely healthy group to choose from.

When Rayo Vallecano plays UD Almeria, who will have a difficult time scoring themselves, we believe that Rayo Vallecano will most likely score a couple of goals in this match.

What are the best odds for this match?

Turning to the betting odds in the WDW market, staking on Rayo Vallecano is best priced at 1.71, backing the game finishing all-square is 3.68, and betting on the winning team to be UD Almeria gets you 5.05. They’re the best market prices offered at this very moment.

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria: Head -to- Head



Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

