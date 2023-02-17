Video: Rashford Unhappy With Draw Against Barca

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has criticized the team’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the Europa League first leg round of 16..

In an interview after the game, the England international stated that the team deserve to have won the game.

He later said, “It feels like a loss. I think we did well to get back into the game, the first-half was probably in favour of them but I think we stayed calm and tried to create chances when we could. We scored two good goal and tried to maintain control of the outcome but they are a good team.

“I felt we were trying to score more goals in the second-half, that may have been because we were a goal behind

“It is difficult to find a finish from there but i made my mind up and tried to get as clean a contact as I could and it went in.”

On Barcelona’s equaliser, he added: “I think you have to expect them to they have got a lot of top players and if you give them time on the ball they are going to find gaps.”

