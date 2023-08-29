SPORT

Video: Rashford Splashes Out £600K On Third Rolls Royce

Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has splashed out a whopping £600K on his third Rolls Royce.

The footballer, 25, bought the limited edition Cullinan Blue Shadow which has been painted ‘Stardust Blue’ to mimic the ‘Earth’s Upper atmosphere’.


The luxurious car is one of only 62 ever made and boasts a leather interior, fibre-optic ‘stars’ and a top-of-the-range sound system.

According to The Sun Marcus is adding the new motor to his already eye-watering Rolls Royce collection that features a £400K Black Badge Cullinan and a £700K Black Badge Wraith.

The new addition makes the striker’s swanky car collection worth a jaw-dropping £3M.

Rashford signed a new £300,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford earlier this month, committing himself to United until the summer of 2028.


