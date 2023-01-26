Video: Rashford Nominated For Premier League POTM

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for January.

The 25 year old has been in great form this month scoring three times in four Premier League games.

According to Premier League.com, Rashford has been shortlisted alongside Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) for the award.

The winner of the award will be announced on February 3.

Rashford was the Premier League player of the month in September last year which was his second time of winning the award.

Rashford has nine goals and three assists in 20 Premier League outings this campaign.

