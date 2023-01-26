SPORT

Video: Rashford Nominated For Premier League POTM

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for January.

The 25 year old has been in great form this month scoring three times in four Premier League games.

Mega Millions Naija

According to Premier League.com, Rashford has been shortlisted alongside Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) for the award.

Read Also: Waldrum Invites Oshoala, Piumptre, Ajibade, 20 Others For Mexico Tourney

The winner of the award will be announced on February 3.

Rashford was the Premier League player of the month in September last year which was his second time of winning the award.

Rashford has nine goals and three assists in 20 Premier League outings this campaign.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Chelsea Might Complete Their Squad Rebuild This January

10 mins ago

REPORTS: Arsenal football club have launched £50million transfer bid for 21-year-old midfielder Onana

20 mins ago

UCL reacts after Mignolet becomes the first goalkeeper since 1989 to win the Golden Boot in Belgium

28 mins ago

Video: What Does The Future Hold For The Super Eagles? –

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button