Video: Rashford Can Become Man United Main Man –Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has revealed that Marcus Rashford has the quality to be the Red Devils main man at Old Trafford.

The Irishman said this during Sky Sports’ post-match coverage after Man United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie at the City Ground.

Keane stated that Rashford has the quality to lead Man United and has backed him to succeed Ronaldo, who left the club last November after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

“This is the question mark I have had over Marcus the last few years – has he got that personality to step up to the plate? United have had some great strikers over the years – Ronaldo, Van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, Mark Hughes, the list goes on and on,” Keane said.

“I think United need someone like that, and I hope Marcus is saying, ‘listen, I want that responsibility to be the main man.’”

