Video: Rangers Vs PSV Eindhoven – Predictions And Match Preview
Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven – After their most recent success, a 2-1 League Cup victory over Greenock Morton, Rangers are looking to continue their winning ways. Danilo (68′) and Cyriel Dessers (60′) scored goals for the Rangers. Greenock Morton’s goal came from Grant Gillespie at the 53-second mark.
Their most recent outcomes certainly make the case that the Rangers’ rearguard deserves a lot of respect. Rangers have been defensively sound; throughout their previous six games, just four goals have been scored against their goalkeeper.
PSV Eindhoven come into this match off of a 1-3 Eredivisie victory against Vitesse in their previous game. Ismael Saibari (48), Yorbe Vertessen (64), and Luuk de Jong (70) scored the goals for PSV Eindhoven. Vitesse scored in the 19th minute through Marco van Ginkel.
The PSV Eindhoven defence has put on a string of solid performances, leaving them with a total of four goals conceded from their last six games.
Within the same time frame, their offensive force has accrued 15 points. It will be interesting to see if this tendency continues throughout the game.
Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven – Betting Analysis
For Rangers manager Michael Beale, Nnamdi Ofoborh (Heart Condition) and Steven Davis (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) will be unable to play.
Peter Bosz, the manager of PSV Eindhoven, must deal with a number of absent players. Armando Obispo (knee injury), Mauro Junior (surgery), and Fredrik Oppegard (surgery) are not fit enough for selection.
In our opinion, scoring here might be challenging for both Rangers and PSV Eindhoven.
What are the top odds for this match?
Checking out the betting prices for the game in the 90-minute result market, a victory for Rangers is available for 2.6, betting on a drawn result is 3.5, and staking on a victory for PSV Eindhoven gets you 2.56. Those are the best prices being offered at this very moment.
Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven – Head-to-Head
Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals
