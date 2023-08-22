More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven – After their most recent success, a 2-1 League Cup victory over Greenock Morton, Rangers are looking to continue their winning ways. Danilo (68′) and Cyriel Dessers (60′) scored goals for the Rangers. Greenock Morton’s goal came from Grant Gillespie at the 53-second mark.





Their most recent outcomes certainly make the case that the Rangers’ rearguard deserves a lot of respect. Rangers have been defensively sound; throughout their previous six games, just four goals have been scored against their goalkeeper.

PSV Eindhoven come into this match off of a 1-3 Eredivisie victory against Vitesse in their previous game. Ismael Saibari (48), Yorbe Vertessen (64), and Luuk de Jong (70) scored the goals for PSV Eindhoven. Vitesse scored in the 19th minute through Marco van Ginkel.

The PSV Eindhoven defence has put on a string of solid performances, leaving them with a total of four goals conceded from their last six games.

Within the same time frame, their offensive force has accrued 15 points. It will be interesting to see if this tendency continues throughout the game.

Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven – Betting Analysis

For Rangers manager Michael Beale, Nnamdi Ofoborh (Heart Condition) and Steven Davis (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) will be unable to play.

Peter Bosz, the manager of PSV Eindhoven, must deal with a number of absent players. Armando Obispo (knee injury), Mauro Junior (surgery), and Fredrik Oppegard (surgery) are not fit enough for selection.