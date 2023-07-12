Video: Rangers Release Eight Players, Set For Pre-Season Training

Rangers have released eight players ahead of the 2023/24 ahead Nigeria Premier League season.

The eight players were released based on the recommendations of the technical crew led by coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

The affected players are Chidera Ezeh, Jacob John, Innocent Gabriel and Emmanuel Charles.

Others Reuben Bala, Adam Musa, Rabiu Musa and Onyekachi Okoro.

The retained players are expected back in camp this weekend for the start of pre-season training.

The Flying Antelopes managed to escape relegation last season.

The Coal City club also lost in the final of the Federation Cup against Bendel Insurance.

