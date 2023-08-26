Video: Rangers Prepared For Tough Ross County Test -Balogun

Leon Balogun says Rangers are battle ready for their Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County.

The Light Blues travel to Dingwal looking to claim their first points on the road this season.

Balogun acknowledges the test that comes with travelling to the highlands but wants the Gers to take the positives from their midweek showing against PSV Eindhoven to claim victory.

“We have to park that, and take each game as it comes, and again try to play to your best ability tomorrow. We take one game at a time, PSV especially in the second half I think you saw a massive improvement. There is definitely bits to take from that game that we have to use going forward,” the experienced centre-back told Rangers TV.

“That is something if you look back at the games we have played if you look at that second half performance where you say that looks a lot more like the Rangers team that we want to be.

“Ross County is always a tough place to go, obviously quite far up. They always make it difficult for teams and therefore that’s what we know, we are going to face a tough challenge there.

“Their start to this season is a mixed bag probably but with a strong performance against Celtic, so we definitely have to be ready and up for a fight before we think about wanting to play and force our game onto them.”

