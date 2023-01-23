Video: Rangers Boss Maikaba Ready To Quit Post Over Poor Run

Rangers head coach, Abdu Maikaba is willing to quit the post following the team’s poor start to the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The Flying Antelopes are still looking for their first win of the campaign after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars at their makeshift home ground, Awka City Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Christian Nnaji failed to beat Sunshine Stars goalkeeper from the spot four minutes from time.

The Coal City club are rooted to bottom spot in Group B after claiming just one point from their opening three games.

Rangers opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Abia Warriors in the Oriental derby and lost 1-0 to Lobi Stars last week.

Maikaba was threatened and pushed by Rangers supporters during the first half of the encounter.

“We have worked so hard, but unfortunately things are not going the expected way.

And l would like, if it is going to be possible to meet the representatives of the government of Enugu state to terminate my contract, Maikaba said after the game.

“They see me as the problem of the team, I really love this team, they have treated me so well but if am the problem, l would love to go.

“l would like the termination of this contract. I will be happy with that. You are a living witness, the problem, l don’t think it is purely technical but this is not the forum to discuss that. But to make it better for the team, if I am really the problem, it is better l leave so that the team will progress”

Rangers will face Niger Tornadoes in their next game.

By Chigozie Chukwuleta in Awka

