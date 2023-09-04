SPORT

Video: Rangers Boss Defends Dessers’ Showing In Defeat To Celtic

Rangers manager Michael Beale has defended Cyriel Dessers following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the Old Firm Derby.

Rangers had a goal chalked off early in the game after Dessers was caught offside in the build-up to Rabbi Matondo’s close range finish.

The Nigeria international teed up Kemar Roofe to score again for Rangers later in the game , but the goal was disallowed following the former’s challenge on Gustaf Lagerbielke.

“The VAR decision I’m not sure about, I think Cyriel puts his foot down and the boy kicks him. I think he’s a lucky boy. I’m disappointed that goes against us,”Beale was quoted by daily record.

“Having said that, there’s a lot of football to be played afterwards. It’s a really poor goal, a goal that you cannot concede. In the second half we pushed, we chased, we had big moments to score – and we didn’t. It is a bitterly disappointing day.”

