Video: Rangers Boss Beale Thrilled To Reunite With Balogun

Rangers manager, Michael Beale is delighted to have Leon Balogun back at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun make a surprise return to the Ibrox on Wednesday, penning a one-year contract.

Beale was Steven Gerrard’s assistant during Balogun’s previous two-year stint at Rangers.

The Nigerian international also played under Beale at Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers last season.

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Balogun Returns To Rangers On One-Year Deal

“Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man,” Beale told the club’s official website.

“He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad. Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play.

“As a free agent, we were able to move quickly so that he could join us here in Germany. It was really nice to see the reception he received from the players and staff on joining us here at the camp.”

Balogun won the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup during his previous spell with the Gers.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.