Video: Ramos Linked To MLS Club

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC this current summer transfer window.

The 37 year old is currently a free agent following the expiration of his two year contract with French outfit Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Various players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have made a switch to the MLS this year. The trio of players joined Inter Miami.

According to DailyMail.co.uk, Ramos was also previously linked to Inter Miami this summer window but the speculations have halted. The former Real Madrid man was also offered a deal by Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr.

However Gareth Bale’s former team LAFC have swung into action and have made an offer for the veteran defender. Bale has officially retired from football.

LAFC are the current MLS Champions and they seek to bolster the defensive options for the squad.

Ramos was in the United States of America (USA) for an event recently. He was in Florida for a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. He also spent time in New York with his wife Pilar Rubio and they visited The Met and the MoMA.

Ramos hd a tally of two goals and one assist in 33 French League games in the 2022/23 season. Paris Saint-Germain won the league with 85 points after 38 matches.

LAFC are currently second place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a total of 37 points from 23 games in the league.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.