Video: Ramos Joins Sevilla, Begs Fans To Forgive Him

Sergio Ramos has begged Sevilla supporters to forgive him after he joined the club on Monday.

Recall that Ramos joins Sevilla as a free agent after coming off contract at PSG in June.

After signing his contract, Ramos left a video message to the Sevilla support.

“Today is a very special and exciting day for me. I’m finally back home, I’m looking forward to putting this shield back on my chest. It’s been 18 years since I left and I think I’ve made mistakes,” he said.

“I want to take the opportunity to apologise in person and ask for forgiveness from any Sevillista who has felt offended by things and gestures that I may have done at the time.

“I think we are all in the same boat and we are all the same family.”

“I am one more, I come to add and I want to row in the same direction. I’m looking forward to meeting all of you. It wasn’t just a debt to myself, to my grandfather who made me a Sevilla fan, to my father. There was no point in taking another course and taking another direction that was not going back to my house. I will do my best to achieve the goals with the team.

“Very big greetings.”

