Video: R2000 Sports Bonus and 50

Joining the exciting world of sports betting has never been more rewarding. Playabets are offering new players the best welcome bonus in South Africa. New players can kickstart their betting journey with a first deposit match bonus of up to R2000, an R50 free sign-up bonus and 50 free spins on Pragmatic Slots. In this article, we walk you through the simple steps to register Playabets and claim this fantastic offer. JOIN NOW Why Register Online at Playabets Today Playabets is one of the few locally owned South African betting sites and they understand the local punter better than anyone else. They offer a wide range of sports betting options with excellent odds on major sports like soccer, rugby, cricket and tennis. Playabets also have a comprehensive range of live casino games along with the ever popular Lucky Numbers and Betgames. One thing is certain, the promotions at Playabets are sure to keep you coming back. JOIN NOW How to Register Online with Playabets The Playabets registration process takes under a few minutes to complete. We have formulated a step-by-step guide to help you set up an account with them. Visit the Playabets website at www.playabets.co.za on your web browser.

Click on the Red “Join” button located at the top right of the home page.

The pop-up screen will require you to input your mobile number for a verification code to be sent to your phone. Enter the verification code to continue the registration process.

Fill in the registration form with your personal details, including your name, date of birth, address and email address.

Create a username and password for your Playabets account.

Verify your account by clicking on the link sent to your email address.

Playabets R2000 Deposit Bonus Playabets will match your first deposit up to R2,000 when you join them. To qualify for this bonus, new users must deposit a minimum of R50. The bonus must also be rolled over three times with odds of 2(1/1) or greater before any withdrawals are permitted. You are allowed a full 90 days to meet the wagering requirements, after which the bonus is forfeited. How to claim the Playabets R2000 Bonus To claim your Playabets Deposit Bonus as a new customer, follow these simple steps: Register for a new Playabets account and log in.

Make an initial deposit of at least R10 into your account.

Your Playabets Deposit Bonus will match your first deposit, up to a maximum of R2,000.

To get your Welcome Bonus credited to your account, contact customer support. You can either email them at [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message to 078 800 1018, requesting that your bonus be added How to submit your FICA The easiest way to submit your FICA documents to Playabets is through their website. Simply click on your account at the top right of the home page and select Verification from the drop-down menu. On the verification page, you will need to upload your identification information. Click either Passport or ID Document. The second step is to submit your Proof of Address. You can choose to upload a utility bill or a bank statement. The other option for FICA verification is to email a copy of your ID and proof of residence to [email protected]. The verification process takes between 2-8 hours. How to claim your Playabets R50 Free Bet plus 50 Free Spins Unlocking the Playabet free bonus offer is very simple, as it does not require making any deposits. Just follow these easy steps to claim your R50 Free Bet and 50 Free Spins: Register a new Playabets account.

Log into your account, go to your profile, and select Bonus Offers. Your R50 Free Bet and 50 Free Spins will be displayed here.

Use the R50 Free Bet on eligible games with odds of 4.0 (3/1) or higher.

Enjoy 50 Free Spins on any Pragmatic Play slot. How long does registration take? As mentioned earlier the registration process is simple and takes less than a few minutes to complete. You will need to have your personal details on hand to ensure a quick and smooth process

Is the registration bonus free?

No there isn’t a free registration bonus but Playabets does offer a first deposit match offer of up to R2,000.

Playabets Payment Options

Playabets provides an extensive list of deposit options for punters. These methods include the very famous bank transfers and credit card payments. Depending on the payment method used, deposits typically reflect within 24 hours. The most popular methods at Playabets are the OZOW Instant EFT and the various voucher options. These methods instantly reflect in your betting account and start from as little as R10.

How to Deposit with Playabets

Once you’ve successfully registered with Playabets, your next move is to make a qualifying deposit to unlock your bonus. Follow these steps to deposit funds into your Playabets account:

Visit the Playabets site

Click on the Login button and enter your username and password.

Choose the White Deposit tab at the top of the page.

On the deposit screen, it will give you a choice of different methods of deposit.

Select your preferred deposit method.

Choose an amount that you want to deposit.

After the deposit has been made your account will be credited instantly or could take 24 hours to reflect depending on the deposit method that you chose.

Depositing over the Internet

The OZOW Instant EFT is a major hit with punters that have a banking app as the funds are immediately credited to your account with minimal bank charges(under R1).

Depositing at the bank or ATM

You can deposit funds into your Playabets account either inside the bank with the tellers or you can use the ATM to deposit money. It is important that you use your mobile number or email as your reference on the deposit slip. Once you made the deposit, you need to email the proof of payment to [email protected] for your account to be credited. You can also send a Whatsapp message on 0788001018 to have your account credited.

Standard Bank

The best way to deposit money with Standard Bank if you have a banking app is to complete an Instant EFT with OZOW or Peach. This method ensures that your Playabets account is instantly credited and there are minimal banking charges. You could also use a credit or debit card to fund your account although this option could take up to 24 hours to reflect in your account.

Nedbank

If you have a Nedbank banking app, then the OZOW or Peach Instant EFT are the best options. You can also use your debit and credit card to fund your Playabets account.

First National Bank (FNB)

The most popular method to fund your Playabets account through FNB is the OZOW Instant EFT. If you have a FNB banking app, this option is seamless and instant. The traditional bank transfer option is also available with your debit and credit card.

ABSA

If you have an ABSA banking app, then using the OZOW Instant EFT is the best option to fund your Playabets account. You can also use your debit and credit card to deposit funds into your betting account.

Deposit using Playabets Voucher

The voucher method has become the most popular method for punters to fund their Playabets accounts due to the easy accessibility of the different vouchers. The other appeal of using the vouchers is that you don’t need to divulge any personal details when purchasing them. They can be bought at hundreds of different retail stores and are even available in Spaza shops in rural township areas. The best part of the vouchers is that your Playabets account is instantly credited and they start from as little as R10. These are the names of popular vouchers used on Playabets:

OTT Vouchers 1 Voucher Blu Voucher

JOIN NOW

Playabets Promotions

Refer a Friend Bonus

Invite a friend to join Playabets and you will receive a R50 bonus bet for each friend that successfully opens an account, deposits and takes bets to the value of R50 or more in actual money. This promotion is valid for all Playabets account holders. The rollover on the bonus is 3x at minimum odds of 2.0(1/1)

Cash Back Tuesdays

Playabets has an excellent rewards program that returns 5% of your net weekly losses on the following Tuesday. Money back on losses is your aggregate weekly net loss from your weekly betting activity. The aggregate net loss is calculated as Winning bets profit-losing stakes. For example, you have winning bets for R5000 and losing bets for R6000. The net loss for the week is R1000. The minimum net loss for the period taken must be R100 or more to qualify.

JOIN NOW

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I have problems registering a new account?

You can contact Playabets on their Whatsapp line at 0788001018 or email them at [email protected]. They also offer telephonic support at 0870575292 and this service is available 24/7.

Why can’t I register with Playabets?

One of the reasons that you cannot register at Playabets is that you may have previously registered on the site. The support team will assist you should the problem persist.

Do Playabets have a promo code when you register?

No, there is no promo code required to claim the Welcome bonus.

Can I register more than one account?

No, Playabets will only allow you to register one account. If there is an attempt to open a second account both accounts will be closed.

Is it safe to register with Playabets?

Yes, Playabets is licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator therefore you can be assured that it is safe to register with this bookie.

Do I need to deposit to get the Playabets sign-up bonus?

Yes, you will need to make a deposit between R50 and R2000 and then you will receive a bonus equal to your deposit.

Do I need FICA approved in order to activate the Playabets sign-up bonus?

No, you can claim the bonus before FICA verification although no withdrawals will be permitted until your FICA documents are approved.

Can I register on the Playabets app?

Yes, you can register on the Playabets app.

