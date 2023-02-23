SPORT

Video: PUMA Unveils AC Milan Fourth Kit

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Serie A club, AC Milan have officially unveiled their fourth kit for the ongoing football season.

The aforementioned kit is a pixelated design in conjunction with French fashion label Koche.

Mega Millions Naija

The jersey which features the Rossoneri’s usual red and black colouration garnished with a pixel effect was released during the Milan Fashion week.

The Designs were revealed on AC Milan’s Twitter handle.

The pixelated design of the AC Milan kit will be used in the video game Rocket League.

The founder and Creative Director of Koche, Christelle Kocher seemed delighted to design AC Milan’s newest clothing apparel.

“It was such an honour to work on this cult jersey,” Kocher said

“I am a football fan and AC Milan is one of the most iconic football clubs of all time. I am very proud to bring an elegant KOCHE touch to Milan players on the pitch. It was a real pleasure to deep dive into Milan’s DNA and give my modern take on the red and black stripes.”

AC Milan will wear the news jersey in the Serie A game with Atalanta on Sunday, February 26 at the San Siro Stadium.

AC Milan are fourth in the Serie A standings with 44 points from 23 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Guimaraes: Why the Brazilian is the Key Behind Newcastle’s Success

5 mins ago

“I can feel that” – Van Persie says when asked if he could sense something is brewing under Ten Hag

20 mins ago

Why Man United May End Up Losing To Barcelona At Old Trafford On Thursday

29 mins ago

All-Time Top Scorers In The UEFA Europa League’s Group Stage to Final

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button