Video: Pulisic Will Flourish At AC Milan –Sargent

Norwich striker, Josh Sargent has insisted that USA teammate Christian Pulisic will flourish with his new club, AC Milan.

Recall that Pulisic joined the Serie A side last week from Chelsea.

However, in a chat with MilanNews.it, Sargent said that he’s optimistic Pulisic will succeed at AC Milan.

“Pulisic is a great player. We spent time together in the national team and Milan is a great opportunity for him. I’ve not heard from him, but I assume he’s happy and I wish him the best. I can’t wait to see him in the Rossoneri shirt.

“The issues at Chelsea? I don’t know his situation well, better ask him. What I can say is that a very good player. He is smart, fast, creates many goal chances for his team and is versatile.

“For Milan it is a great signing. Is he a game breaker? It wouldn’t be fair to put so much pressure on them but for me he can be. Christian needed a fresh start and he will give his best to Milan.”

