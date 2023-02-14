Video: PSG Vs Bayern Munich – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG vs Bayern Munich – After losing to Marseille by a score of 2-1 in the Coupe de France last time out, PSG will be looking to get back on the winning track here.

Paris Saint-Germain had 56% of the possession in that game and made 8 efforts on goal, with three of them on target. Sergio Ramos (45′) was the lone player for Paris Saint-Germain to register a goal.

Eight of Marseille’s 15 goal attempts were on target. For Marseille, goals were scored by Alexis Sánchez (31′) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (57′).

Recently, games involving Paris Saint-Germain have proven to be exciting contests with high scoring anticipated. 20 goals have been scored between the two sides in their last six games (an average of 3.33 goals per game), with 14 of those goals coming from Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, it’s not certain that this tendency will continue in this game.

Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum drew 0-0 in their most recent match in Bundesliga 1.

Bayern Munich had 66% of the possession in that game and 4 shots on goal, with one of those on target. Bochum made zero attempts on goal, and none of them were successful.

Bayern Munich have scored 13 goals in their last 6 games, which is a total of 6. Additionally, Bayern Munich have scored in each of those contests. They have witnessed 5 goals scored by their opponents during that period.

PSG vs Bayern Munich – Betting Analysis

PSG manager Christophe Galtier does not have any of the following players available to choose from Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles tendon issues), Renato Sanches (Hamstring Injury), Lionel Messi (Hamstring Injury), and Kylian Mbappé (Hamstring Injury).

Julian Nagelsmann, the manager of Bayern Munich, is currently working with fewer team alternatives than he would like. The following players will not be featuring in this game due to injury or illness: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Abdominal Influenza), Noussair Mazraoui (Inflammation), Sadio Mané (Inflamed head of fibula), Ryan Gravenberch (Bruised Knee), Manuel Neuer (Fracture of the lower leg), and Lucas Hernández (Cruciate Ligament Rupture).

In what might turn out to be a high-scoring match with very little to choose between the two clubs, our opinion is that both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have a good chance of finding the back of the net on many occasions.

What are the best odds for this match?

Checking on the latest odds for this match on the WDW market, the win for Paris Saint-Germain is best priced at 2.77, a bet on a draw is 3.74, and putting your money on the winner to be Bayern Munich is 2.38. They are the best of the bets offered at the current time.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score



