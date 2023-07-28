Video: PSG Linked To Dembele – Complete Sports

French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this current summer transfer window.

According to Football, Espana Dembele’s release clause is set at 50 million Euros and the figure will increase to 100 million Euros on August 1. His contract with Barcelona expired in the summer of 2024.

Coincidentally the Blaugrana have already began talks of a contract extension till 2027 for the Frenchman.

However Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on acquiring Dembele this summer if Kylian Mbappe is sold by the club.

Mbappe has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain as a result of not wanting to sign an extension deal. Mbappe’s contract with the Parisians expires next year.

Mbappe has already been courted by a number of clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea but he seems keen for a switch to Real Madrid.

Should Mbappe exit the club this transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain have Dembele lined up as an ideal replacement.

Dembele got five goals and seven assists in 24 Laliga matches last season. Barcelona won Laliga last season after acquiring 88 points from 38 matches.

Paris Saint-Germain clinched the French Ligue 1 title last term with 85 points from 38 games in the division.

