Video: PSG Coach Enrique Wants Mbappe To Remain

Paris Saint-Germain’s new head coach Luis Enrique has said he hopes Kylian Mbappe remains at the Ligue 1 champions.

It is unsure whether Mbappe will spend the 2023/24 season at the Parc des Princes with PSG putting him up for sale.

According to Cadenaser.com, the 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2024 and he has refused to sign an extension.

However Enrique is keen to add Mbappe to the squad for next season.

“He is an exceptional player,” Enrique said.

“I hope he can be part of the group and help us this season. It is a delicate subject that goes beyond the players.

“Not only because of the size of the club and all the facilities, but also because of the quality of the players. The squad still needs to be renforced.”

Mbappe netted 29 goals and provided five assists in 34 French Ligue 1 matches last season.

PSG won the French League with a total of 85 points from 38 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.