SPORT

Video: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Outshine Manchester United

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first win of the season after edging out Manchester United 2-0 in a thrilling contest on Saturday night.

Pape Sarr gave the Liilywhites the lead four minutes after the break.


A late own goal from Lisandro Martinez made the points save for Manchester United.

Read Also:Osimhen Marks New Campaign With Brace, Helps Napoli Beat Frosinone Away

PariPesa

This was the first time United had lost at the Tottenham Stadium and their first defeat on the road at Spurs in six trips.

Spurs will travel to the Vitality Stadium for their next game against Bournemouth.

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League game on Saturday, August 27.


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Current EPL Table & Match Review As Tottenham Beat Man United 2-0

13 mins ago

Transfer: Man United want to sell three players; Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic

24 mins ago

Video: Adams Scores 3rd Ligue 1 Goal As Montpellier Thrash Lyon To Go Top

28 mins ago

Transfer: Bailly in talks to leave Man United; Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button