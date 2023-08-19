Video: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Outshine Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first win of the season after edging out Manchester United 2-0 in a thrilling contest on Saturday night.

Pape Sarr gave the Liilywhites the lead four minutes after the break.





A late own goal from Lisandro Martinez made the points save for Manchester United.

This was the first time United had lost at the Tottenham Stadium and their first defeat on the road at Spurs in six trips.

Spurs will travel to the Vitality Stadium for their next game against Bournemouth.

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League game on Saturday, August 27.



