Video: Premier League: Onyeka Missing As Brentford, Spurs Battle To 2-2 Draw

Frank Onyeka was not included in the matchday squad as Brentford were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristian Romero gave Spurs the lead in the 11th minute.

The hosts fought their way back with Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo converting from the spot in the 26th minute.

Brentford took the lead for the first time in the game through Yoane Wissa 10 minutes later.

The two teams went into the break levelled after Emerson Royal netted the equaliser for the visitors in added time.

No goal was recorded in the second half.

