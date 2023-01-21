SPORT

Video: Premier League: Liverpool, Chelsea Share Spoils At Anfield

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at the Anfield on Saturday.

Kai Havertz had a goal disallowed for offside early in the game.

Mega Millions Naija

Both teams had chances to win the game but were unable to score in the game.

Mykhailo Mudryk did impress on his debut for Chelsea coming close to breaking the deadlock twice.

Both teams remain levelled on the same point in midtable.

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league, while Chelsea will entertain Fulham.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Man United Players Gets High Praise From Watford Player

1 min ago

Arsenal loan star, Balogun nets a goal for Ligue 1 club in their emphatic 3-0 away League Cup win

10 mins ago

Man United make transfer decision on Marco Reus after agent talk with Erik ten Hag

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deal, Ziyech Has Offered Himself To Barcelona, Wolves Has Signed Dawson

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button