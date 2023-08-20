Video: Premier League: Iwobi Struggles As Aston Villa Thrash Everton

Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton fell to a 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Iwobi was named in the starting line-up by head coach Sean Dyche.





The Nigeria international was replaced by Neal Maupay five minutes after the break.

John McGinn gave Aston Villa the lead on 18 minutes.

The home team went two-goal up six minutes later with Douglas Luiz converting from the spot.

Aston Villa scored two more goals in the second half through Leon Bailey and John Duran.

Everton are winless in the Premier League this season.

