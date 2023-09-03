Video: Premier League : Arsenal Rally To Beat Man United At Emirates

Arsenal scored two late goals to beat Manchester United 3-1 in a thrilling contest at the Old Trafford on Sunday night.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead in the 27th minute after he was set up by Christian Eriksen.

Arsenal struck back 35 seconds later with Martin Odegaard slotting the ball home.

United thought they’d won the game in the final minutes when Alejandro Garnacho broke free to score but a close VAR offside call denied him his moment.

The home team took the lead for the first time in the game through Declan Rice in stoppage time.

The midfielder brilliantly controlled a corner with his chest at the back post before blasting a deflected shot past Andre Onana.

Gabriel Jesus sealed the win with a brilliant finish few minutes later.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.