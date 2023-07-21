Video: Premier Bet Aviator: PLAY FOR FREE

Come and play Premier Bet Aviator, Malawi’s most popular online betting game, FOR FREE!!! Within this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Aviator Game, including registration, how to play and prediction techniques and how to make use of Premier Bet’s FREE FLIGHT PROMOTION. If you want to try it out for yourself, then we recommend taking advantage of Premier Bet’s Free Aviator Flight where they’re giving all customers (new and existing) a complete free bet bonus worth 10MWK to play Aviator! Plus, if you don’t have an account, you can also benefit from Premier Bet’s 50,000 MKW Welcome Bonus by signing up here.

Premier Bet Aviator Registration

You can register for Premier Bet Aviator by signing up here. The process is exactly the same as registering on the main website. So if you land on the home page, select the “JOIN NOW” button on the top right of the screen. Then take advantage of Premier Bet’s Quick Registration where you can register in seconds. All you need is your mobile number and a password.

Play Aviator for Free

Premier Bet offers all customers a free first flight when you play their standout Virtual crash game, Aviator. All customers can claim a 10 MKW free bet bonus to play Aviator. In order to play for free, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Register or Login to your Premier Bet account Make a deposit as Premier Bet only offer the promotion to customers who have a funded account Once a deposit has been made you’ll need to Log out again Once you login your bonus will be in your account to use on Aviator

How to Play Premier Bet Aviator

Premier Bet’s Aviator game has taken has fast become Malawi’s most popular online casino game since launching in March 2023. The concept of the game is simple, in which players bet on the outcome of a virtual plane flight. At the beginning of each round, players place one or two bets before the plane takes off on the screen. As the plane flies, a multiplier is shown, which determines the potential winnings. The longer the plane stays in the air, the higher the multiplier value and the greater the possible winnings. To claim their winnings, players must cash out before the plane disappears from the screen.

Aviator Game Pros and Cons

Pros

Large payouts with simple gameplay

In-game chat which is great for socialising and engaging with other players

Regular promotions and free bets both within the game, e.g. the Rain feature, which drops free bets into the community chat

Live bets enables you to see how other players are performing within a leaderboard

Cons

Hard to predict and develop a strategy to win. There is no hack to win.

Aviator Game Tips: How to Predict Aviator

To learn how the game works, start by playing in demo mode. This will prevent you from risking any money while you explore the game.

Always use a proper bankroll strategy by setting a budget before you play. This will help you avoid spending more than you can afford to lose.

Track your wins and losses as you play so you can adjust your strategies if necessary.

Maximize your winnings by taking advantage of aviator bonuses and rewards.

Observe the in-game chats to learn how other bettors place their bets, just like in a real casino.

Always gamble responsibly and know when to walk away from the game

Aviator Game Rules

Terms and Conditions

Gameplay:

Aviator is a multiplayer gambling game where the win coefficient constantly grows.

To win, players must make a Cashout before the plane flies away.

Winning and Payouts:

The game has a theoretical average return to player (RTP) of 97.000%.

Any payout that includes fractional payments will be rounded down to 2 decimal places.

System and Compatibility:

System malfunction voids all pays and all plays.

Lower-tier hardware may encounter compatibility issues that may prevent players from playing the game.

Interruptions and Winnings:

If a game in real play is interrupted, it will either resume from the point of the last play or display the outcome of the game already in play.

Any winnings will be credited to the player account and will be exactly according to the result before the game was interrupted.

Result:

All results are predetermined.

FAQs

Can you play the Premier Bet Aviator game for free?

Amazingly you can play Aviator for free and for real money! Just register or login to your Premier Bet account and you’ll be able to claim a 10 MKW completely free bet to play on Aviator. Plus, if you don’t have an account, you’ll also be able to claim the 50,000 MKW welcome bonus. If you want further practice, you can also play on the Premier Bet Aviator demo.

How to withdraw money from Premier Bet Aviator

Withdrawing money from Aviator is very simple. Once you have your winnings, select “Account” on the Aviator site. Then select “Withdraw”. From the withdrawal page you will need to confirm the amount you would like to withdraw and select whether you’d like it via Airtel, Mpamba or FDH. Once done, payment will be made automatically.

When is the best time to play Premier Bet Aviator?

This is simple a matter of personal preference. The Aviator game will not change based on the timing of the day, so it’s simply whenever is best for you. We would recommend playing when you have money in your account, rather than playing to chase losses. We would also recommend not playing too late into the evening as you may become tired and your concentration may not be as high as earlier in the day.

