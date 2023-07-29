Video: Pre-season: Osimhen Bags Brace In Napoli’s 4-0 Win Vs Turkish Club

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored two goals as Serie A champions Napoli thrashed Turkish side Hatayspor in a 4-0 pre-season friendly game on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone also scored two goals for Napoli.

Osimhen’s brace saw Napoli go into the break 2-0 up before Simeone’s second half double sealed the comfortable win.

The Nigerian striker opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before adding the second just five minutes after his opener.

In the 64th minute Simeone made it 3-0 and with 20 minutes left got his second to end the tie 4-0.

It is Napoli’s second win in three pre-season games played recording one draw.

There next pre-season game is against Girona on August 2.

Osimhen helped Napoli win their first league title since the 1989/1990 season.

He became the first African to finish top scorer in Serie A after scoring 26 goals.

