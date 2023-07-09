Video: Pre-season: Kalu, Dele-Bashiru Feature As Watford Hold Arsenal To Draw

The duo of Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru were in action for Championship side Watford who held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Gunners’ training ground on Saturday.

While Dele-Bashiru was introduced before the start of the second half, Kalu came on in the 55th minute.

Ismaël Koné’ gave Watford the lead just three minutes before the end of the first half.

Brazilian young forward Marquinhos, who replaced Eddie Nketiah in the 54th minute, equalised for Arsenal.

Kalu made nine appearance in the English second-tier without scoring a goal, while Dele-Bashiru played just six games and fired blanks.

Watford’s next pre-season friendly is against Crystal Palace on July 22.

The Hornets finished 11th in the final league standings in the Championship last season.

