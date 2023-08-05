Video: Pre-Season Friendly: Bassey Scores Winner In Fulham’s Win Against Hoffenheim

Calvin Bassey produced the decisive goal as Fulham rounded up their pre-season with a 2-1 win against German club TSG Hoffenheim at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Mexico international Raul Jimenez gave the Whites the lead six minutes into the second half.

The lead lasted five minutes before Grisha Promel equalised for Hoffenheim from a powerful header.



Bassey won the game for Fulham 13 minutes from time.

The powerful centre-back, who enjoyed an excellent game, leaped highest to nod home from an Andreas corner.

It was Bassey’s first start for the Cottagers following his arrival from Eredivisie giants Ajax last month.

Marco Silva’s men will take on Everton in their opening Premier League fixture next week weekend.

