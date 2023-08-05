SPORT

Video: Pre-Season Friendly: Bassey Scores Winner In Fulham’s Win Against Hoffenheim

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

Calvin Bassey produced the decisive goal as Fulham rounded up their pre-season with a 2-1 win against German club TSG Hoffenheim at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Mexico international Raul Jimenez gave the Whites the lead six minutes into the second half.

MSport

The lead lasted five minutes before Grisha Promel equalised for Hoffenheim from a powerful header.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: ‘We Will Give Everything’ — Alozie Fires Warning To England Ahead Last-16 Clash

Bassey won the game for Fulham 13 minutes from time.

The powerful centre-back, who enjoyed an excellent game, leaped highest to nod home from an Andreas corner.

It was Bassey’s first start for the Cottagers following his arrival from Eredivisie giants Ajax last month.

Marco Silva’s men will take on Everton in their opening Premier League fixture next week weekend.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Community Shield: We Know What We Need To Do To Beat Man City —Arteta

13 mins ago

Three reasons why Leandro Trossard should replace Gabriel Jesus

17 mins ago

Why Robert Sanchez signing could spell the end of Kepa Arrizabalaga time at Stamford bridge

28 mins ago

Video: Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation Signs MoU With NLO

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button