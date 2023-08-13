Video: Pre-season: Chukwueze, Okafor Score In Milan’s 4-2 Win

Samuel Chukwueze was on target for AC Milan who defeated Italian Serie C club Novara 4-2 in Sunday’s pre-season.

Also on target for Milan was Switzerland international of Nigerian descent Noah Okafor, who provided the assist for Chukwueze.



Noah Okafor in action for Milan against Novara

Chukwueze scored in the ninth minute to put the Italian giants 1-0 ahead.

Okafor then made it 2-0 for Milan in the 15th minute as the first half ended 2-1.

While Okafor was replaced before the start of the second half, Chukwueze went off with three minutes to the end of game.

Milan will open their campaign in the new Italian topflight away to Bologna next weekend.

Chukwueze joined the Rossoneri from Villarreal for a deal worth about €20 million plus €8 million in add-ons.



During his time at Villarreal he won the Europa League with the Spanish outfit in 2021.

