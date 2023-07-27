Video: Pre-season: Arsenal Edge Barcelona In Eight-Goal Thriller

Arsenal came from behind twice to beat Barcelona 5-3 to ensure a winning end to their summer US tour.

Inside the SoFi Stadium in LA, Barcelona took the lead in the 7th minute through Robert Lewandowski on their first attack of the game.

Aaron Ramsdale initially saved well from Raphinha, but the rebound fell nicely for Lewandowski to tuck home.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Bukayo Saka drew Arsenal level.

Ben White’s pass into the box was cut out, but Saka was alive to the opportunity, stole the ball off Andreas Christensen, and finished well inside the near post.

Arsenal had the opportunity to go in front but Saka missed a penalty in an eventful first-half.

Barcelona retook the lead late in the 34th minute thanks to Raphinha whose effort deflected off the wall, leaving Ramsdale scrambling as the ball squeezed inside the far post.

The Gunners drew level again in the 43rd minute off Kai Havertz and once again Saka was involved.

Saka deceived then outmuscled Marcos Alonso to get to the byline, stood up a cross to the far post and Martin Odegaard’s header was diverted home by the lurking Havertz.

Barcelona changed all 11 players at half-time, while Mikel Arteta brought on Emile Smith Rowe in place of Havertz.

Arsenal went 3-2 up on 55 minutes as Gabriel Jesus superbly chested down a long pass into the path of Trossard. The Belgian took the ball on before rifling a low left-footed shot inside the corner from just inside the area.

Trossard grabbed his second in the 78th minute to put Arsenal 4-2 up after he met Kieran Tierney’s cross, first time to thump past Pena. It was no more than we deserved.

In the 88th minute Barcelona pulled one back when Ferran Torres pounced on a Rob Holding slip and smashed home past Ramsdale.

But in the 89th minute Fabio Vieira would have the final say as he curled home left-footed from outside the area to seal a resounding win.

