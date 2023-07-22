SPORT

Video: Pre-season: Aribo Scores In Southampton’s 4-2 Win At Reading

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on target for Southampton who defeated Reading 4-2 in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Aribo, who came on in the 71st minute got Southampton’s fourth goal.

He finished off a cross from Ché Adams, sweeping the ball in from 10 yards to make it 4-1.

His Nigerian teammate Paul Onuachu was not in the Saints’ squad for the friendly game.

Their next pre-season fixture is against Premier League club Bournemouth billed for Tuesday, July 25.

Aribo scored two goals in 21 Premier League games for Southampton who unfortunately got relegated to the Championship.

Their first game back in the Championship is away to Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.

