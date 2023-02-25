Video: Potter Receives Death Threats Over Chelsea’s Poor Form

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed death threats have been sent to him and his family following Chelsea’s poor form.

Potter made the shocking revelation on Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Blues are currently in 10th place in the league standings after 23 games played.

Following the club’s poor run of form Potter has come under mounting pressure but this sinister new development is sure to spark concern throughout the game.

“The world is tough for everybody,” said Potter. “We are going through an energy crisis, a cost of living crisis, people are striking every other week.”

“Nobody wants to hear about the poor old Premier League manager. Nevertheless if you ask me, “Is it hard? Is it tough? Is it nice to hear?” as much as I’ve had support, I’ve had some not particularly nice emails that want me to die and want my kids to die. That’s obviously not pleasant to receive.

“You get upset when you are in private with your family. My job is to act how I think I should act in the best way for the team and the club, and act with integrity.

“I never want to be anybody else. I don’t want to be fake. I will be me and I will do my best and if my best isn’t good enough, OK, I accept that.”

Potter added: “If you are referred to as “the worst person in the history of the club”, you can say, “I don’t care”, but everyone does care what people think. I want to succeed here so it’s nonsense this notion that I don’t care.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.