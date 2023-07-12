Video: Postecoglou Throws Support Behind Australia

Tottenham Hotspur manager and former Ange Postecoglou has thrown his support behind the Australian women’s national team ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Australia will co-host this year’s tournament, which will begin on July 20, alongside New Zealand.

The Matildas are in Group B with Canada, Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Republic of Ireland.

They will open their campaign in Sydney on July 20 against the Irish, then play Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27 and Canada in Melbourne four days later.

Looking forward to the start of the tournament Postecoglou, former Australia men’s national team head coach, urged the Matildas to seize their “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” of a Women’s World Cup and “create history” on home soil.

“To Tony and all the girls, I just want to wish you all the very best in the World Cup,” Postecoglou said in a video on Optus Sport.

“Go hard, girls.

“This is the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Tournament on home soil, reminiscent of us winning the Asian Cup with the Socceroos.

“You can create history and I’ve got no doubt you will.

“Do your best – I know you will and you’ve got everyone’s support, whether that’s back home or over here in London. Go well,” Postecoglou said.

Meanwhile, the Matildas take on world No.5 France in their final tune-up game at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

