Video: Poland Appoint Ex-Portugal Boss Santos As Head Coach

Former Portugal handler Fernando Santos has been appointed as the new head coach of Poland.

Santos, 68, led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League but quit after their exit in last year’s Qatar World Cup quarter-finals at the hands of Morocco.

Commenting on his appointment, Santos said:”It is an honour to continue my work as a trainer here.”

Cezary Kulesza, head of the Polish Football Federation, said: “we have chosen the best” and “the choice was difficult”, as he tasked Santos with qualifying for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Santos previously managed Greece from 2010-2014 and led them to the Euros and World Cup, where they exited at the quarter-finals and round of 16 respectively.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.