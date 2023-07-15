Video: Pogba Reacts To Mendy’s Acquittal

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reacted to France defender Benjamin Mendy’s acquittal in the rape case allegations.

Mendy was found not guilty of all the rape allegations levelled against him by two women. He was accused of raping two women in October 2018 and October 2020 at his Cheshire mansion.

Mendy was cleared of all charges after a three hour and 15 minute deliberation by the jurors. He was emotional after the not guilty verdict was announced.

The first trial ended in which he was accused of rape by six women ended in January but there a retrial because the jurors couldn’t agree on the charges of rape and attempted rape in the case of the two women

The Russia 2018 World Cup winner had almost proclaimed his innocence throughout the whole trial process and maintained that the sexual intercourse with the women was consensual.

In an Instagram post, Pogba expressed delight at Mendy’s acquittal on all the charges.

“So happy for you bro ..all the people the people that was talking bad about you. Now I wanna see them cleaning your name. Can’t wait to see you on the pitch again.”

Mendy made one Premier League appearance for Manchester City in the 2021/22 season, he didn’t play any match last season due to the rape case.

