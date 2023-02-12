Video: Pochettino On Real Madrid Radar As Ancelotti Weighs Brazil’s Offer

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Real Madrid if Los Blancos’ manager, Carlo Ancelotti, joins the Brazilian national team at the end of the season.

Ancelotti has been rumoured to take up an appointment as the gaffer of A Selecao (the national team) following Brazil’s dismal performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Real Madrid’s mediocre start to the season.

According to Defensa Central via Football Espana, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has picked Pochettino who was dismissed by French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain as his preferred successor to Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has had a successful second stint at Real Madrid after rejoining the club in the summer of 2021 winning Laliga, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He is the only coach to win the top five league titles; Laliga, Premier League, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Serie A.

Pochettino, as Tottenham Hotspur coach, led the Premier League side to finish as runner-up in the 2014/15 Football League Cup and the 2018/19 UEFA Champions league.

He won the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 title, the 2020/21 Coupe de France and the 2020 Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) while at Paris Saint-Germain.

By Toju Sote

