Video: ‘Please Dump Napoli For Man United’ –Singer, Crayon Begs

Nigerian hip-hop star, Crayon has appealed to Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to dump Napoli and join Manchester United this summer.

The Nigerian international has been the most wanted transfer target by top clubs Europe after his impressive goal scoring form with Napoli in the Serie A this ongoing season.

The striker has been in fantastic form for Napoli this season, netting 13 times in 15 league appearances.

Napoli looks good to win their first league title in 33 years, having already established a 12-point lead over second-placed AC Milan.

Crayon sent a personal plea to Osimhen on social media to move to Old Trafford this summer.

“How my bro! Osi nlaaaa! Man U dey finds you!!! Abeg comes to Man U this summer after you win Serie A! Come collect big 9!!!. “he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.