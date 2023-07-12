Video: Plateau United Appoint Mangut As New Coach

Nigerian Premier League club Plateau United have appointed Magnus Magnut as their new head coach this transfer window.

Plateau United revealed the information on their Twitter handle.

Mangut signed a two-year deal with an option for another year with the Peace Boys.

He replaces Fidelis Ilechukwu whose contract expired at the Plateau State based club.

Kennedy Boboye was close to being appointed as the new gaffer but Mangut was eventually revealed as the coach.

“Coach Mbwas Mangut has officially appended his signature along the dotted lines. He is the new sweat merchant for Plateau United,” the club Tweeted.

Plateau United finished fifth in the NPFL Group A table with 23 points from 18 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.