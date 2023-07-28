Video: Plateau Governor Appoints Former Super Eagles Captain Honorary Adviser On Sports

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has been appointed Honorary Adviser on Sports by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor made the announcement on Thursday.

Mikel, though from the South Eastern part of the country was born in Jos, capital of Plateau State.

Read Also:‘Everyone Doing Great’, LeBron James Breaks Silence On 18-Year-Old Son’s Cardiac Arrest

The 36-year-old started his career with the state owned team, Plateau United.

The former midfielder moved to Lyn Oslo of Norway at the age of 17 in 2004.

Mikel had an illustrious career winning multiple titles with Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

In a 14-year international career between 2005 and 2019, he played 91 times for Nigeria, scoring six goals.

He won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.