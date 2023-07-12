Video: Pique’s Ex Girlfriend Shakira, Lewis Hamilton Spark Dating Rumours

Former Barcelona defender Gerrard Pique’s Ex girlfriend Shakira and Formular One racer Lewis Hamilton have sparked rumours of a relationship.

According to the Sun, the duo were seen partying all night after Hamilton secured a third place finish at the British Grand Prix formular one race.

Weeks earlier Shakira and Hamilton were on a yacht together in Florida after the Miami Grand Prix.

The pop star Shakira and Pique parted ways in June 2022 after 12 years together following revelations of Pique’s cheating.

The estranged couple had two children Sasha and Milan as a result of their decade long companionship.The couple never got married despite their long term relationship.

Pique has since been dating Clara Chia whom he allegedly cheated on Shakira with.

Pique retired from football in November 2022. He scored 62 goals in 769 games for club and country.

He won the Euros twice (2008 and 2012), and the South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He won the UEFA Champions League four times (2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15).

